Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $23.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $316.04 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.76. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

