Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $13.42 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 134,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,431 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,634,000 after buying an additional 1,413,273 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 739,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,948,000 after buying an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,962,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SGOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.21. 32,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,823. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09.
