Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of ACGL opened at $47.53 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,108,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 40,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

