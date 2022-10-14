Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Arch Therapeutics Price Performance
ARTH opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Arch Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
About Arch Therapeutics
