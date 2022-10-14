Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Archrock by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

