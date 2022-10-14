Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 5.1%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 3,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 907,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $89,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.