Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,359,981 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after buying an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

