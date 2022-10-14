Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS NURE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,199 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

