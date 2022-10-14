Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,302 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,302 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEMV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 999,034 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.