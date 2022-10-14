Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $754,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

