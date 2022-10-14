Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.55. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.08 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £794,039.40 and a P/E ratio of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

