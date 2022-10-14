Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.55. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.08 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £794,039.40 and a P/E ratio of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

