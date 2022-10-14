Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Up 69.8% in September

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the September 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $37.39.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
