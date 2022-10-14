Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of ATZAF traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 5,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

