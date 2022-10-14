Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZ. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.50.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Down 7.0 %

Aritzia stock traded down C$3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$31.67 and a 12 month high of C$60.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

Aritzia Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00.

(Get Rating)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.