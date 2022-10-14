Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 904 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 4.0 %

TROW opened at $101.96 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

