Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.