Arizona State Retirement System Buys 93,565 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,565 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after buying an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,382,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,815,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11,792,373.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,537,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 3,537,712 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.