Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.