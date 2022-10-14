Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CMI opened at $224.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.12.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

