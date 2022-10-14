Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.15 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,260,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $152.60 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -203.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.25.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

