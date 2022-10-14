Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 27,263 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in HP by 32.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in HP by 52.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

