Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,072 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $532,645,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $410,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 2.2 %

Illumina stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.