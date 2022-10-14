Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,449 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

