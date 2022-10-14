Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 9,608 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $411,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.