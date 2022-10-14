Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Edison International Stock Up 2.4 %

Edison International stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.