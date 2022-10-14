Arizona State Retirement System Sells 318 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 38,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $274.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

