Arizona State Retirement System Sells 33 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,131.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,231.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,246.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

