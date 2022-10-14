Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) PT Lowered to €100.00 at Berenberg Bank

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €131.00 ($133.67) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arkema from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.33.

ARKAY opened at $73.10 on Monday. Arkema has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arkema will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

