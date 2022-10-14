Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Down 0.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 1,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 549.64%. Research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

