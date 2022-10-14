Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aroundtown from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aroundtown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of AANNF stock remained flat at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.