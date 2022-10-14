Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 177.9% in September

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,757,700 shares, an increase of 177.9% from the September 15th total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,577.0 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

ASBRF opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. Asahi Group has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

