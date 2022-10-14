Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 177.9% in September

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,757,700 shares, an increase of 177.9% from the September 15th total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,577.0 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
ASBRF opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. Asahi Group has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $48.47.
Asahi Group Company Profile
