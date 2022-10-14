Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.00.

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

