Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOTVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

AOTVF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.