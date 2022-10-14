ASD Achieves Market Cap of $73.43 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $73.43 million and $1.85 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,695.82 or 1.00000530 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002739 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 133.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00037067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00057702 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005024 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.11258286 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,858,131.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

