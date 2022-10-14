ASD (ASD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.86 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $73.53 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.11258286 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,858,131.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

