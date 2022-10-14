Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.21 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

