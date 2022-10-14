Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

