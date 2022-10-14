Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Invests $415,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

SDY opened at $115.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

