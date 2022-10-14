Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $274.70 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

