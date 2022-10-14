Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 26 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Booking by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,692.13 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,873.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,993.46.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,514.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

