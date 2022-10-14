Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 28,121 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,121 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $17.90 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

