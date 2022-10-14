Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 705 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,144,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $44.43 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.