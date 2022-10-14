Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $297.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.20. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $299.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

