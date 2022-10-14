Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AZPN traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.31. 440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,671. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.74. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

