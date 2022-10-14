Aspireon Wealth Advisors Buys 61,751 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.3% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after buying an additional 2,300,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,555,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,254,000 after buying an additional 416,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 169,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,601. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

