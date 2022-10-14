Aspireon Wealth Advisors Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,601,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,222,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,443,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,090,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,062,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $98.84. The company had a trading volume of 609,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.34 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.