Aspireon Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned 0.24% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,792,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 325,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 156.6% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 134,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:GSG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,112. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

