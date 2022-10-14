ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in September

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 845,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.5 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASAZF stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

