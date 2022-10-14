ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in September

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 845,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.5 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ASAZF stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.28.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
