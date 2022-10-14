Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDXX opened at $335.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $672.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

