Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,306 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

